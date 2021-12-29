Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Price Hits $1.67 on Exchanges

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00003582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and $59,116.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.36 or 0.00377234 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011030 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000110 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000881 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $596.61 or 0.01283401 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars.

