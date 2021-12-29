HedgeTrade 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $275,949.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $272.07 million and approximately $275,949.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.07 or 0.00182995 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

