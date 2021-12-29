The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $425.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report $425.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $425.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.70 million. Aaron’s posted sales of $430.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 4,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $383,219.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 6,963 shares of company stock worth $175,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 134.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Aaron’s by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 142.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. 108,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,131. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $780.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Aaron's Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

