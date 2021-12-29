Platform Technology Partners Sells 498 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Platform Technology Partners cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 68.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.51. 24,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.13. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,572. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

