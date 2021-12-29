Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.65

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEPJY shares. HSBC raised shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.4783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Spectris Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

