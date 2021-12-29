Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after buying an additional 803,609 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after buying an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after buying an additional 582,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.95. 17,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,260. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.