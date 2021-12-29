Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 4.5% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Visa were worth $161,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,794,044. The company has a market capitalization of $420.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.49.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

