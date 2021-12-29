Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 20,636 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.0% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $114,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $479.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $465.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.16 and a one year high of $480.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

