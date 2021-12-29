$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $631.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $122.00. The company had a trading volume of 536,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,100. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $67.32 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 497.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 29,327 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

