Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post sales of $354.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $356.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $351.65 million. Zumiez posted sales of $331.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Zumiez by 38.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.13. 189,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,722. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

