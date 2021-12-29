Analysts Set Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Target Price at CHF 380.08

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 380.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

