Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

BRDG stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. 216,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,642. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.47.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $32,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth $29,577,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth $14,000,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth $9,628,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth $9,546,000.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

