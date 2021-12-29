Sarcophagus Price Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Sarcophagus has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00002814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $20.44 million and $331,892.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.96 or 0.07810579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00073815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,422.06 or 1.00024008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00051421 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

