WebDollar Hits Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WebDollar has a market cap of $3.11 million and $130,033.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WebDollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00092302 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,720,086,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,772,137,871 coins. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

WebDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WebDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WEBDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.