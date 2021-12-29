Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CRO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CRO Bill Cronin sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $15,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bill Cronin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Bill Cronin sold 25,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $1,269,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $2,297,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.73. 282,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,680. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.91.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Xometry by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 111,542 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,100,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on XMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

