Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report $124.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.37 million and the lowest is $124.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $126.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $485.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.53 million to $485.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $510.26 million, with estimates ranging from $508.30 million to $512.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,794. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 475.03%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

