Brokerages Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Price Target at $49.00

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth $7,501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,566,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,497,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth $3,164,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 25.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 31,720 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 59.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 28,597 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.28. 760,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,091. Envista has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

