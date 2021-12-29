CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.99

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 2702301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -1.04.

Get CytoDyn alerts:

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.