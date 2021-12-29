Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,485 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Heartland Express by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 147,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Heartland Express by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTLD stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 153,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,166. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.