Vai (VAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.59 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Vai coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $56.59 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.35 or 0.07836548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,268.47 or 1.00158525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00073480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00051324 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 65,519,288 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

