SHIELD (XSH) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $145,530.14 and approximately $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,193.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.95 or 0.07863238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00314184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.42 or 0.00922632 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00073148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.71 or 0.00461311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00258908 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

