Zacks: Brokerages Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Post $0.65 EPS

Equities analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.68. Renasant posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of RNST stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 97,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19. Renasant has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $46.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Renasant by 95.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,771 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the third quarter worth $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Renasant during the third quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

