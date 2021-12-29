TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Buys $254,989.00 in Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 87,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $254,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 21,964 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,372.52.
- On Monday, December 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 15,204 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $40,138.56.
- On Monday, December 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 22,733 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,376.58.
- On Friday, December 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 89,274 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $205,330.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 481,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,634. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $12.20.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 46.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.
