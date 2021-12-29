TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Buys $254,989.00 in Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 87,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $254,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 21,964 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,372.52.

On Monday, December 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 15,204 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $40,138.56.

On Monday, December 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 22,733 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,376.58.

On Friday, December 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 89,274 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $205,330.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 481,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,634. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 46.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

