Insider Selling: Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Sells 175,854 Shares of Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 175,854 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $144,200.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Warren Lynn Frazier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 23,309 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $21,444.28.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 115,449 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $113,140.02.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $104,000.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 42,755 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $98,336.50.

NYSE NINE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,855. The company has a market cap of $29.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.45. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.60 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 605.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 880,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 57,947 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,661,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 58,933 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.