John C. Jacobs Sells 1,300 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 218,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,185. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.86 and a beta of -0.05.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. The firm had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.