John C. Jacobs Sells 1,300 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 218,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,185. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.86 and a beta of -0.05.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. The firm had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRMY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.