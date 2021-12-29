Jay Venkatesan Acquires 66,907 Shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Stock

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) insider Jay Venkatesan bought 66,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $170,612.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jay Venkatesan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Jay Venkatesan bought 27,883 shares of Angion Biomedica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,101.65.

Shares of Angion Biomedica stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 260,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,808. The firm has a market cap of $71.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 3,474.84% and a negative return on equity of 233.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Angion Biomedica by 98.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Angion Biomedica in the second quarter valued at $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Angion Biomedica by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Angion Biomedica by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Angion Biomedica by 81.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angion Biomedica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.19.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

