Electrum Dark Trading Up 16.4% This Week (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $9,622.51 and approximately $89.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00090762 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

ELD is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

