Contrasting RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) & Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Etsy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RTCORE and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A Etsy 21.55% 77.17% 16.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RTCORE and Etsy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Etsy $1.73 billion 16.30 $349.25 million $3.38 65.65

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Volatility and Risk

RTCORE has a beta of 11.55, indicating that its share price is 1,055% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RTCORE and Etsy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A Etsy 1 3 18 0 2.77

Etsy has a consensus target price of $259.14, indicating a potential upside of 16.78%. Given Etsy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Etsy is more favorable than RTCORE.

Summary

Etsy beats RTCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RTCORE Company Profile

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

