Brokerages Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. Southern posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.07. 2,321,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48. Southern has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $68.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

