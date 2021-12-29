Platform Technology Partners Sells 221 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $88.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,450,266. The company has a market capitalization of $235.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

