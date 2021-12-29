Myriad (XMY) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 38.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $6,916.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Myriad has traded 78.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 2,632.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,812,010,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

