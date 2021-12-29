Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.00

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $50.78, with a volume of 1304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.

BKHYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from 33.00 to 34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

