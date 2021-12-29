GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman Sells 200,000 Shares

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoPro alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $2,110,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,780,000.00.

GPRO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. 2,517,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,321. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

GPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 147,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 1,116,188 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,742,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 61.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.