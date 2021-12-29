Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells 11,250 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $281,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,932. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 0.95. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 286.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 572.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

