Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 6,400 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $898,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $847,412.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,220 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $3,162,099.60.

On Monday, November 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.72. 96,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.60. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $1,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $63,713,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

