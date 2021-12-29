Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 6,400 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $898,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $847,412.00.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,220 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $3,162,099.60.
- On Monday, November 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.72. 96,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.60. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.51.
Several analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $1,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $63,713,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
