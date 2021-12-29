Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams Sells 15,000 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Duston Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Duston Williams sold 22,240 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $675,873.60.

On Thursday, October 7th, Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.39. 657,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,765. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Nutanix by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

