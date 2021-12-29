Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Acquires 24,495 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,495 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 3.0% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $106,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 160,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 795,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,719,000 after acquiring an additional 163,186 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $117.76. 64,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,534,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.49. The firm has a market cap of $227.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

