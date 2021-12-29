Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Edap Tms posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDAP. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edap Tms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. 58,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,791. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 92.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 11.5% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 11.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Edap Tms by 58.3% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 164,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 60,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 12.9% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.