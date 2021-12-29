LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Receives €70.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €70.86 ($80.52).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LXS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

ETR LXS traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €54.08 ($61.45). 103,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €50.46 ($57.34) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($76.57). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.83.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

