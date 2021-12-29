Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $102.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.94.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

MS traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.73. 6,920,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,786,444. The stock has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,809,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,325,000 after buying an additional 166,857 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

