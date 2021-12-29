Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 9,286 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 35.0% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,835,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,067,000 after acquiring an additional 137,421 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Shares of HON stock opened at $206.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $142.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.55 and its 200 day moving average is $220.11.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.