Close Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,917 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 231,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $184.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $207.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.