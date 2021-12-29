Vidya (VIDYA) Market Cap Reaches $11.18 Million

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Vidya has a market cap of $11.18 million and $84,777.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vidya has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vidya Coin Profile

VIDYA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,163,482 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

