Oxen Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.96 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Oxen has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $36.96 million and $62,162.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,377.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.91 or 0.07887531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.13 or 0.00314775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.91 or 0.00922195 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00073332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.15 or 0.00456238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.25 or 0.00258035 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,506,095 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

