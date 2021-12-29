Ethverse Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $4,559.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.86 or 0.00383848 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00011178 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000873 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.18 or 0.01351239 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

