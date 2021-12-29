PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

PayPal stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.67. 43,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,394,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.17. The firm has a market cap of $222.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

