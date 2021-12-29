Heron Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heron Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after buying an additional 3,681,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after buying an additional 2,233,072 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,984,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $323.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

