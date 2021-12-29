Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Million

Brokerages forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will report sales of $5.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.03 million and the highest is $5.05 million. Phunware reported sales of $2.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year sales of $10.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 million to $10.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phunware.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 248.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHUN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Phunware by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phunware by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Phunware in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

PHUN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,117,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,383,247. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 13.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.