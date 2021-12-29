Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDNAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS:CDNAF traded up $4.62 on Wednesday, reaching $142.92. 2,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $175.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.82.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

