NFTify Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. NFTify has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $39,827.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTify alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00058051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.17 or 0.07835171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00073586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,109.71 or 0.99836442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051388 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “N1USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NFTify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.